NAS Kingsville adopting new pistol for security forces

Chief Petty Officer Edward Salsberry, NASK firing range manager, shoots the M18 pistol while qualifying to train air station security sailors and civilians on the replacement for the M9 service pistols. The Navy is joining other military services in transition to a new pistol.

