    Chief Petty Officer Edward Salsberry shoots the M18 pistol from a kneeling position during a ‘move-and-shoot’ firing exercise. [Image 3 of 3]

    Chief Petty Officer Edward Salsberry shoots the M18 pistol from a kneeling position during a ‘move-and-shoot’ firing exercise.

    KINGSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Rod Hafemeister 

    Naval Air Station Kingsville

    Chief Petty Officer Edward Salsberry, at NAS Kingsville, is one of the first instructors in Navy Region Southeast certified to train and qualify security personnel on the new M18 pistol.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 17:52
    Photo ID: 6751039
    VIRIN: 210714-N-WO852-018
    Location: KINGSVILLE, TX, US 
