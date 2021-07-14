Chief Petty Officer Edward Salsberry, at NAS Kingsville, is one of the first instructors in Navy Region Southeast certified to train and qualify security personnel on the new M18 pistol.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 17:52
|Photo ID:
|6751039
|VIRIN:
|210714-N-WO852-018
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|6.7 MB
|Location:
|KINGSVILLE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Petty Officer Edward Salsberry shoots the M18 pistol from a kneeling position during a ‘move-and-shoot’ firing exercise. [Image 3 of 3], by Rod Hafemeister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAS Kingsville Security Getting New Handgun
LEAVE A COMMENT