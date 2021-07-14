Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAS Kingsville getting new pistol [Image 1 of 3]

    KINGSVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2021

    Photo by Rod Hafemeister 

    Naval Air Station Kingsville

    Chief Petty Officer Edward Salsberry holds the new M18 service pistol. As part of a military wide transition, NASK security forces will be training on the M18 and replacing their M9 pistols.

    NAS Kingsville adopting new pistol for security forces
    Chief Petty Officer Edward Salsberry shoots the M18 pistol from a kneeling position during a ‘move-and-shoot’ firing exercise.

    NAS Kingsville Security Getting New Handgun

    NAS Kingsville
    Navy Security
    NASK
    M18 pistol

