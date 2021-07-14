Chief Petty Officer Edward Salsberry holds the new M18 service pistol. As part of a military wide transition, NASK security forces will be training on the M18 and replacing their M9 pistols.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 17:52
|Photo ID:
|6751037
|VIRIN:
|210714-N-WO852-015
|Resolution:
|3000x2400
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|KINGSVILLE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Kingsville getting new pistol [Image 3 of 3], by Rod Hafemeister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAS Kingsville Security Getting New Handgun
LEAVE A COMMENT