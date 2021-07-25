USS Billings Sailor Mans the Rails During Sea and Anchor detail

210725-N-KY668-1067

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (July 25, 2021) – Mineman 2nd Class Kevin Carpenter mans the rails during sea and anchor detail on the flight deck aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) as the ship departs Ponce, Puerto Rico after a brief stop for fuel and provisions, July 25, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

