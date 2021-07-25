Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Billings Sailors Man the Rails During Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 5 of 6]

    USS Billings Sailors Man the Rails During Sea and Anchor Detail

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    07.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Collins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210725-N-KY668-1065 
    PONCE, Puerto Rico - (July 25, 2021) – Sailors man the rails during sea and anchor detail on the flight deck aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) as the ship departs Ponce, Puerto Rico after a brief stop for fuel and provisions, July 25, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 17:21
    Photo ID: 6751012
    VIRIN: 210725-N-KY668-1065
    Resolution: 6200x3167
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Billings Sailors Man the Rails During Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Austin Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Billings Sailor Stands Watch
    USS Billings Sailors Catch a Heaving Line From a Tugboat
    USS Billings Sailors Remove the Brow During Sea and Anchor Detail
    USS Billings Sailor Heaves Around a Line During Sea and Anchor Detail
    USS Billings Sailors Man the Rails During Sea and Anchor Detail
    USS Billings Sailor Mans the Rails During Sea and Anchor detail

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LCS
    Deployment
    LCSRON
    USS Billings
    LCS 15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT