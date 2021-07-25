USS Billings Sailor Stands Watch

210725-N-KY668-1007

PONCE, Puerto Rico - (July 25, 2021) – Mineman 1st Class Jean C. Fernandez stands watch on the flight deck aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), July 25, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 Photo ID: 6751008 Resolution: 6720x3851 Location: PR [Image 6 of 6]