A notional improvised explosive device rests on the side of a road during convoy operations training for the 645th Inland Cargo Transport Company, 650th Regional Support Group, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, as part of Pershing Strike 21 July 26, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The 645th ICTC is preparing for an upcoming deployment to CENTCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 16:15 Photo ID: 6750901 VIRIN: 210726-A-FK859-456 Resolution: 3958x5949 Size: 10.38 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.