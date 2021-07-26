Sgt. 1st Class Arthur Iott, an observer coach/trainer for 1st Brigade Support Battalion, 351st Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, right, observes Soldiers of the 645th Inland Cargo Transport Company, 650th Regional Support Group, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, perform tactical combat casualty care during convoy operations training as part of Pershing Strike 21 July 26, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The 645th ICTC is preparing for an upcoming deployment to CENTCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 16:15 Photo ID: 6750900 VIRIN: 210726-A-FK859-416 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 12.13 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Ryan Rayno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.