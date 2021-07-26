Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21 [Image 2 of 4]

    181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno 

    181st Infantry Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Arthur Iott, an observer coach/trainer for 1st Brigade Support Battalion, 351st Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, right, observes Soldiers of the 645th Inland Cargo Transport Company, 650th Regional Support Group, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, perform tactical combat casualty care during convoy operations training as part of Pershing Strike 21 July 26, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The 645th ICTC is preparing for an upcoming deployment to CENTCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 16:15
    Photo ID: 6750900
    VIRIN: 210726-A-FK859-416
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 12.13 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    MRAP
    convoy operations
    First Army
    Readiness
    Fort McCoy
    Pershing Strike

