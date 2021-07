181st MFTB Pershing Strike 21

Sgt. 1st Class Josh Houchin, an observer coach/trainer for 1st Brigade Support Battalion, 351st Infantry Regiment, 181st Multifunctional Training Brigade, right, receives a situational report from a Soldier of the 645th Inland Cargo Transport Company, 650th Regional Support Group, 79th Theater Sustainment Command, during convoy operations training as part of Pershing Strike 21 July 26, 2021, on Fort McCoy, Wis. The 645th ICTC is preparing for an upcoming deployment to CENTCOM. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno)

