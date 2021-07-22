210722-N-KY668-1249

CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 22, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class James P. McHale leads a medical training drill in the medical treatment room aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), July 22, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Billings Sailor Leads a Medical Emergency Training Team [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Austin Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.