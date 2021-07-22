USS Billings Sailors Participate in a Medical Training Team Drill

210722-N-KY668-1269

CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 22, 2021) – Electricians Mate 2nd Class Edward Brannum, left, and Mineman 2nd Class Kevin Carpenter participate in a medical training drill in the medical treatment room aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), July 22, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

