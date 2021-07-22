Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Billings Sailor Leads a Medical Emergency Training Team [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Billings Sailor Leads a Medical Emergency Training Team

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Collins 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210722-N-KY668-1183 
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (July 22, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class James P. McHale leads a medical emergency training team in the medical treatment room aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), July 22, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

    This work, USS Billings Sailor Leads a Medical Emergency Training Team, by PO2 Austin Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

