Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects on Fort McCoy [Image 15 of 15]

    2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects on Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Spc. Ryan Hannegrafs maneuvers an excavator to build a berm at a training area June 23, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Engineers from the Army Reserve's 492nd Engineer Company completed two weeks of annual training at the installation where they worked on various projects and upgrades. (U.S. Army Photo by Zachary Mott/88th Readiness Division Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 15:57
    Photo ID: 6750863
    VIRIN: 210623-A-SX453-1440
    Resolution: 5261x3507
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects on Fort McCoy [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects on Fort McCoy
    2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects on Fort McCoy
    2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects on Fort McCoy
    2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects on Fort McCoy
    2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects on Fort McCoy
    2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects on Fort McCoy
    2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects on Fort McCoy
    2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects on Fort McCoy
    2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects on Fort McCoy
    2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects on Fort McCoy
    2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects on Fort McCoy
    2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects on Fort McCoy
    2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects on Fort McCoy
    2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects on Fort McCoy
    2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects on Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects at Fort McCoy

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    492nd Engineer Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT