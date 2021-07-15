2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects on Fort McCoy

Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard's 950th Engineering Company (Route Clearance) work on a troop project at a training area July 15, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work is part of a troop project coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works to repurpose and rebuild a training area. The company, which is based in Superior, Wis., is completing the work as part of their annual training. The unit's Soldiers regularly train at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

