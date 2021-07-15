Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects on Fort McCoy [Image 14 of 15]

    2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects on Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard's 950th Engineering Company (Route Clearance) work on a troop project at a training area July 15, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work is part of a troop project coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works to repurpose and rebuild a training area. The company, which is based in Superior, Wis., is completing the work as part of their annual training. The unit's Soldiers regularly train at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects at Fort McCoy

