    2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects on Fort McCoy [Image 12 of 15]

    2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects on Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the 492nd Engineer Company work on a troop project June 23, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. It’s one of several projects the company helped with while at Fort McCoy for annual training in the 86th Training Division’s Warrior Exercise 86-21-02. (Photo by Nate Sobojinski/Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects on Fort McCoy [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2021 brings back high operations tempo for troop projects at Fort McCoy

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    troop projects

