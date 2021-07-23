USS Vella Gulf RTHP

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) returns to Naval Station Norfolk, July 23. Vella Gulf, a ship of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG), returned to its homeport in Naval Station Norfolk following a six-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Croft.)

