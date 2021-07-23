The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) returns to Naval Station Norfolk, July 23. Vella Gulf, a ship of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG), returned to its homeport in Naval Station Norfolk following a six-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Croft.)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 11:02
|Photo ID:
|6749856
|VIRIN:
|210723-N-NC372-308
|Resolution:
|4814x3205
|Size:
|7.83 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Vella Gulf RTHP [Image 15 of 15], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT