    USS Vella Gulf RTHP [Image 15 of 15]

    USS Vella Gulf RTHP

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72) returns to Naval Station Norfolk, July 23. Vella Gulf, a ship of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group (IKE CSG), returned to its homeport in Naval Station Norfolk following a six-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Croft.)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Return to Homeport
    Vella Gulf
    CG72

