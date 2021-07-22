Japanese service members and U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Iron Gray, Combined Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), pose with an M984 wrecker and armored vehicle at the Japanese Base, Djibouti, July 22, 2021. CJTF-HOA spent the morning demonstrating their vehicle recovery capabilities. The training allowed Japanese joint partners and CJTF-HOA to showcase one capacity of partner coordination and support. Both partners plan to identify other opportunities where they can leverage mutual support in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 06:42 Photo ID: 6749593 VIRIN: 210722-F-MM641-1148 Resolution: 6765x4515 Size: 21.93 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japanese and U.S. joint partners combine armored vehicle recovery capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.