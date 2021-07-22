Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Japanese and U.S. joint partners combine armored vehicle recovery capabilities

    Japanese and U.S. joint partners combine armored vehicle recovery capabilities

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Japanese service members and U.S. Army Soldiers with Task Force Iron Gray, Combined Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), pose with an M984 wrecker and armored vehicle at the Japanese Base, Djibouti, July 22, 2021. CJTF-HOA spent the morning demonstrating their vehicle recovery capabilities. The training allowed Japanese joint partners and CJTF-HOA to showcase one capacity of partner coordination and support. Both partners plan to identify other opportunities where they can leverage mutual support in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

