U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Berry, recovery section lead, and U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Buonomo, recovery team lead, both with Task Force Iron Gray, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), prepare to tow an armored vehicle at the Japanese Base, Djibouti, July 22, 2021. The M984 wrecker is able to recover vehicles via a tow, wench or crane lift. The training allowed Japanese joint partners and CJTF-HOA to showcase one capacity of partner coordination and support. Both partners plan to identify other opportunities where they can leverage mutual support in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 06:43 Photo ID: 6749592 VIRIN: 210722-F-MM641-1098 Resolution: 7045x4702 Size: 11.15 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japanese and U.S. joint partners combine armored vehicle recovery capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.