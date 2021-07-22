Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Japanese and U.S. joint partners combine armored vehicle recovery capabilities [Image 4 of 5]

    Japanese and U.S. joint partners combine armored vehicle recovery capabilities

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Berry, recovery section lead, and U.S. Army Sgt. Matthew Buonomo, recovery team lead, both with Task Force Iron Gray, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), prepare to tow an armored vehicle at the Japanese Base, Djibouti, July 22, 2021. The M984 wrecker is able to recover vehicles via a tow, wench or crane lift. The training allowed Japanese joint partners and CJTF-HOA to showcase one capacity of partner coordination and support. Both partners plan to identify other opportunities where they can leverage mutual support in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 06:43
    Photo ID: 6749592
    VIRIN: 210722-F-MM641-1098
    Resolution: 7045x4702
    Size: 11.15 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japanese and U.S. joint partners combine armored vehicle recovery capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Japanese and U.S. joint partners combine armored vehicle recovery capabilities
    Japanese and U.S. joint partners combine armored vehicle recovery capabilities
    Japanese and U.S. joint partners combine armored vehicle recovery capabilities
    Japanese and U.S. joint partners combine armored vehicle recovery capabilities
    Japanese and U.S. joint partners combine armored vehicle recovery capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT