    Japanese and U.S. joint partners combine armored vehicle recovery capabilities [Image 3 of 5]

    Japanese and U.S. joint partners combine armored vehicle recovery capabilities

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJIBOUTI

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Army Sgt. Walter Muralles, a recovery team lead, Task Force Iron Gray, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), drags chains at the Japanese Base, Djibouti, July 22, 2021. U.S. service members demonstrated their capability to recover armored vehicles with an M984 wrecker. The training allowed Japanese joint partners and CJTF-HOA to showcase one capacity of partner coordination and support. Both partners plan to identify other opportunities where they can leverage mutual support in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

