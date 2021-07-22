U.S. Army Sgt. Walter Muralles, a recovery team lead, Task Force Iron Gray, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), drags chains at the Japanese Base, Djibouti, July 22, 2021. U.S. service members demonstrated their capability to recover armored vehicles with an M984 wrecker. The training allowed Japanese joint partners and CJTF-HOA to showcase one capacity of partner coordination and support. Both partners plan to identify other opportunities where they can leverage mutual support in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Kobialka)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 06:43 Photo ID: 6749591 VIRIN: 210722-F-MM641-1137 Resolution: 3700x4625 Size: 6.98 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI, DJ Web Views: 17 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Japanese and U.S. joint partners combine armored vehicle recovery capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Andrew Kobialka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.