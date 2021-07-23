Maj. Trivendhiran Pillai (right), incoming 39th Comptroller Squadron commander, salutes Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, during the 39th CPTS assumption of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 23, 2021. The 39th CPTS develops, manages and oversees all base-level accounting, budgeting, military and travel pay, and cashier operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 02:57 Photo ID: 6749399 VIRIN: 210723-F-EZ689-2778 Resolution: 6864x4576 Size: 7.44 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th CPTS welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.