Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th CPTS welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 4]

    39th CPTS welcomes new commander

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Trivendhiran Pillai (right), incoming 39th Comptroller Squadron commander, salutes Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, during the 39th CPTS assumption of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 23, 2021. The 39th CPTS develops, manages and oversees all base-level accounting, budgeting, military and travel pay, and cashier operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 02:57
    Photo ID: 6749399
    VIRIN: 210723-F-EZ689-2778
    Resolution: 6864x4576
    Size: 7.44 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th CPTS welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th CPTS welcomes new commander
    39th CPTS welcomes new commander
    39th CPTS welcomes new commander
    39th CPTS welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    assumption of command
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    39th Comptroller Squadron
    39 CPTS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT