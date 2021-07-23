Maj. Trivendhiran Pillai (right), incoming 39th Comptroller Squadron commander, salutes Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, during the 39th CPTS assumption of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 23, 2021. The 39th CPTS develops, manages and oversees all base-level accounting, budgeting, military and travel pay, and cashier operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.26.2021 02:57
|Photo ID:
|6749399
|VIRIN:
|210723-F-EZ689-2778
|Resolution:
|6864x4576
|Size:
|7.44 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 39th CPTS welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
