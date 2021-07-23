39th CPTS welcomes new commander

Col. Jason Gingrich, 39th Air Base Wing commander, delivers remarks during the 39th Comptroller Squadron assumption of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 23, 2021. The 39th CPTS develops, manages and oversees all base-level accounting, budgeting, military and travel pay, and cashier operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

