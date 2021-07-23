39th CPTS welcomes new commander

Maj. Trivendhiran Pillai, incoming 39th Comptroller Squadron commander, delivers remarks during the 39th CPTS assumption of command ceremony at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, July 23, 2021. The 39th CPTS develops, manages and oversees all base-level accounting, budgeting, military and travel pay, and cashier operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

