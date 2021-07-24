Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Small Arms Live-Fire Training [Image 9 of 9]

    USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Small Arms Live-Fire Training

    ARABIAN GULF

    07.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    210724-N-KZ419-1564 ARABIAN GULF (July 24, 2021) – Aviation Ordnanceman 2nd Class Kyler Murdock prepares to shoot during a small-arms qualification course aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Arabian Gulf, July 24. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 01:03
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
