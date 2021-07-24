USS Lewis B. Puller Conducts Small Arms Live-Fire Training

210724-N-KZ419-1264 ARABIAN GULF (July 24, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) 3rd Class Dylan Kitchens fires an M9 service pistol during a small-arms qualification course aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Arabian Gulf, July 24. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

