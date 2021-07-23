Marines Aboard USS Lewis B. Puller Conduct Live-Fire Training

210723-N-KZ419-1429 ARABIAN GULF (July 23, 2021) – Marines assigned to Task Force 51/5 conduct live-fire training aboard expeditionary sea base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) in the Arabian Gulf, July 23. Lewis B. Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dawson Roth)

