New York Army National Guard 1st Lt. Nicholas Trentanelli, executive officer of Delta Company, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducts weight training at the Atkins Functional Fitness Facility in Fort Drum, New York on July 22. On the day prior, Trentanelli successfully benched, squated, and deadlifted a combined total of 1550 pounds, breaking Fort Drum’s previous “1,000 pound club” record by 325 pounds. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Rector)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.25.2021 09:41 Photo ID: 6749074 VIRIN: 210722-Z-EL858-0005 Resolution: 5454x4264 Size: 12.26 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Hometown: CORNING, NY, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New York National Guard Soldier sets new weight lifting record [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Alexander Rector, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.