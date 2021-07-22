New York National Guard Soldier sets new weight lifting record

New York Army National Guard 1st Lt. Nicholas Trentanelli, executive officer of Delta Company, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team conducts weight training at the Atkins Functional Fitness Facility in Fort Drum, New York on July 22. On the day prior, Trentanelli successfully benched, squated, and deadlifted a combined total of 1550 pounds, breaking Fort Drum’s previous “1,000 pound club” record by 325 pounds. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Rector)
|07.22.2021
|07.25.2021 09:41
|6749074
|210722-Z-EL858-0005
|5454x4264
|12.26 MB
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|CORNING, NY, US
|6
|0
