New York Army National Guard 1st Lt. Nicholas Trentanelli, executive officer of Delta Company, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team bench presses more than 400 pounds during a workout at the Atkins Functional Fitness Facility in Fort Drum, New York on July 22. On the day prior, Trentanelli successfully benched, squated, and deadlifted a combined total of 1550 pounds, breaking Fort Drum’s previous “1,000 pound club” record by 325 pounds. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Rector)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.25.2021 09:41 Photo ID: 6749073 VIRIN: 210722-Z-EL858-0009 Resolution: 4480x3304 Size: 10.1 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US Hometown: CORNING, NY, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New York National Guard Soldier sets new weight lifting record [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Alexander Rector, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.