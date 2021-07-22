New York Army National Guard 1st Lt. Nicholas Trentanelli, executive officer of Delta Company, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team bench presses more than 400 pounds during a workout at the Atkins Functional Fitness Facility in Fort Drum, New York on July 22. On the day prior, Trentanelli successfully benched, squated, and deadlifted a combined total of 1550 pounds, breaking Fort Drum’s previous “1,000 pound club” record by 325 pounds. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Rector)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.25.2021 09:41
|Photo ID:
|6749073
|VIRIN:
|210722-Z-EL858-0009
|Resolution:
|4480x3304
|Size:
|10.1 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Hometown:
|CORNING, NY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New York National Guard Soldier sets new weight lifting record [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Alexander Rector, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New York National Guard Soldier sets new weight lifting record
LEAVE A COMMENT