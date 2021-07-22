Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New York National Guard Soldier sets new weight lifting record [Image 7 of 8]

    New York National Guard Soldier sets new weight lifting record

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexander Rector 

    New York National Guard

    New York Army National Guard 1st Lt. Nicholas Trentanelli, executive officer of Delta Company, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team bench presses more than 400 pounds during a workout at the Atkins Functional Fitness Facility in Fort Drum, New York on July 22. On the day prior, Trentanelli successfully benched, squated, and deadlifted a combined total of 1550 pounds, breaking Fort Drum’s previous “1,000 pound club” record by 325 pounds. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Alexander Rector)

    New York National Guard Soldier sets new weight lifting record

    Weight lifting
    27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    27th IBCT
    nationalguard
    NYNG
    1000 pound club

