New York National Guard Soldier sets new weight lifting record

New York Army National Guard 1st Lt. Nicholas Trentanelli, executive officer of Delta Company, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team shows off his "1,000 pound club" t-shirt at the Atkins Functional Fitness Facility at Fort Drum, New York on July 22. Trentanelli was awarded the shirt when he successfully benched, squated, and deadlifted a combined total of 1550 pounds, breaking the previous Fort Drum record by 325 pounds.

Fort Drum, N.Y. — New York Army National Guard 1st Lt. Nicholas Trentanelli, a military intelligence officer, set a new record for weight lifting in the “1,000-Pound Club” at the Fort Drum U.S. Army installation on July 21.



Trentanelli, the executive officer of Delta Company, 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, lifted a combined 1,550 pounds at Fort Drum’s Atkins Functional Fitness Facility.



He beat the previous 1,000-Pound Club record for the Army’s 10th Mountain Division, set by an active duty Soldier by 325 pounds.



“It feels really good beating all the active duty guys, especially as a National Guard unit,” Trentanelli said.



For reference, 1,550 pounds is just slightly more than the weight of a full-grown Holstein dairy cow, and it is one and a half times the weight of a Grand Piano.



The 1,000-Pound Club is a well-known feat among powerlifters. To join, an individual must complete three events: squat, bench, and deadlift. The combined weight lifted must equal 1,000 pounds or more.



Trentanelli lifted progressively heavier weights in three attempts for each event. His final attempts included a 520 pound squat, a 430 pound bench, and a “seal-the-deal” deadlift of 600 pounds.



The weights for squat and bench were the most he had ever lifted in each event.



Trentanelli went to Elmira College on a Reserve Officer’s Training Corps Minuteman Scholarship, guaranteeing him a spot in the National Guard. It was during ROTC training in 2014 that he took his first Army Physical Fitness Test. He didn’t get a perfect score, and it drove him to spend more time in the gym.



Last July, when he took the new Army Combat Fitness Test for the first time, Trentanelli scored just six points shy of a perfect 600. And his drive to achieve greater physical feats continues.



In March, he completed his first official powerlifting competition in Latham, New York, and set a state bench press record for the 93 kilogram weight class.



Now, with his name on the 1,000-Pound Club board at Fort Drum, he is planning his next challenge: running a marathon in the fall.



For anyone looking to take the Fort Drum record from him, Trentanelli said, “I hope somebody tries.”



“I’d love to see somebody get close to it, specifically a National Guard [Soldier].”