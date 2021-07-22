210722-N-NO901-0001 MOMBASA, Kenya (July 22, 2021) Exercise Cutlass Express 2021, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, will take place during July and August 2021 in the vicinity of Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar, and the Seychelles. Through Cutlass Express 2021, U.S. Forces work alongside the other participarting nations to improve combined maritime law enforcement capacity, promote national and regional security in East Africa, and increase interoperability between the U.S. African, and multinational partners. (U.S. Navy Illustration by MC2 Kaila Peters)
