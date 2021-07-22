Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Cutlass Express 2021

    Exercise Cutlass Express 2021

    KENYA

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaila Peters 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    210722-N-NO901-0001 MOMBASA, Kenya (July 22, 2021) Exercise Cutlass Express 2021, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, will take place during July and August 2021 in the vicinity of Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar, and the Seychelles. Through Cutlass Express 2021, U.S. Forces work alongside the other participarting nations to improve combined maritime law enforcement capacity, promote national and regional security in East Africa, and increase interoperability between the U.S. African, and multinational partners. (U.S. Navy Illustration by MC2 Kaila Peters)

