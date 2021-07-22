Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Talisman Sabre Formation aboard USS New Orleans 2021 [Image 20 of 22]

    Talisman Sabre Formation aboard USS New Orleans 2021

    CORAL SEA

    07.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Desmond Parks 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    210722-N-XB010-1008 CORAL SEA (July 22, 2021) ROKS Wang Geon (DD 978) steams in formation alongside partner nations and allies during Talisman Sabre (TS) 21. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Desmond Parks)

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 07.25.2021 01:08
    Photo ID: 6748907
    VIRIN: 210722-N-XB010-1011
    Resolution: 4148x2765
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Talisman Sabre Formation aboard USS New Orleans 2021 [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    us 7th fleet
    ctf 76
    uss new orleans
    "lpd 18
    31st marine"
    2021

