210722-N-XB010-1004 CORAL SEA (July 22, 2021) HMCS Calgary (FFH 335), foreground, and USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) steam in formation alongside partner nations and allies during Talisman Sabre (TS) 21. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercise consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military’s unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Desmond Parks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.25.2021 01:08 Photo ID: 6748905 VIRIN: 210722-N-XB010-1007 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 1.05 MB Location: CORAL SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Talisman Sabre Formation aboard USS New Orleans 2021 [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.