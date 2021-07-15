USS New Orleans Replenishment at Sea July 15, 2021

210715-N-XB010-1005 CORAL SEA (July 15, 2021) USS New Orleans’ (LPD 18) completing a replenishment at sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204) . New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Desmond Parks)

