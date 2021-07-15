Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS New Orleans Replenishment at Sea July 15, 2021 [Image 17 of 22]

    USS New Orleans Replenishment at Sea July 15, 2021

    CORAL SEA

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Desmond Parks 

    USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

    210715-N-XB010-1005 CORAL SEA (July 15, 2021) USS New Orleans’ (LPD 18) completing a replenishment at sea with USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204) . New Orleans, part of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Desmond Parks)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 07.25.2021 01:08
    Location: CORAL SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Orleans Replenishment at Sea July 15, 2021 [Image 22 of 22], by PO2 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

