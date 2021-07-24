A family waves from a float during the Cheyenne Frontier Days grand parade, July 24, 2021, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. This year marks the 152nd anniversary of F.E. Warren Air Force Base and the city of Cheyenne, who came together to celebrate the 125th CFD rodeo and festival. CFD runs from July 23 - August 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Iris MacIlvaine)
Cheyenne Frontier Day's Grand Parade
