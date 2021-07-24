A family waves from a float during the Cheyenne Frontier Days grand parade, July 24, 2021, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. This year marks the 152nd anniversary of F.E. Warren Air Force Base and the city of Cheyenne, who came together to celebrate the 125th CFD rodeo and festival. CFD runs from July 23 - August 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Iris MacIlvaine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2021 Date Posted: 07.24.2021 19:51 Photo ID: 6748794 VIRIN: 210724-F-DW851-1900 Resolution: 4128x2752 Size: 824.67 KB Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cheyenne Frontier Day's Grand Parade [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Faith Iris MacIlvaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.