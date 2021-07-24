Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cheyenne Frontier Day's Grand Parade [Image 1 of 5]

    Cheyenne Frontier Day's Grand Parade

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    07.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Iris MacIlvaine 

    90th Missile Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Little Sun Drum and Dance Group, based out of the Wind River Reservation in central Wyoming, ride in a float during the Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parade, July 24, 2021, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. This year marks the 152nd anniversary of F.E. Warren Air Force Base and the city of Cheyenne, who came together to celebrate the 125th CFD rodeo and festival. CFD runs from July 23 - August 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Iris MacIlvaine)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2021
    Date Posted: 07.24.2021 19:51
    Photo ID: 6748792
    VIRIN: 210724-F-DW851-1750
    Resolution: 3817x2545
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cheyenne Frontier Day's Grand Parade [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Faith Iris MacIlvaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cheyenne Frontier Day's Grand Parade

    Wyoming

    native american
    parade
    grand parade
    cfd
    parade float

