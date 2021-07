Members of the Little Sun Drum and Dance Group, based out of the Wind River Reservation in central Wyoming, ride in a float during the Cheyenne Frontier Days Grand Parade, July 24, 2021, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. This year marks the 152nd anniversary of F.E. Warren Air Force Base and the city of Cheyenne, who came together to celebrate the 125th CFD rodeo and festival. CFD runs from July 23 - August 1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Iris MacIlvaine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2021 Date Posted: 07.24.2021 19:51 Photo ID: 6748792 VIRIN: 210724-F-DW851-1750 Resolution: 3817x2545 Size: 1.03 MB Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cheyenne Frontier Day's Grand Parade [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Faith Iris MacIlvaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.