Cheyenne Frontier Day's Grand Parade

Thousands flocked to Capitol and Carey Avenues in Cheyenne to watch the Grand Parade kicking off Cheyenne Frontier Days, July 24, 2021.



Approximately 50 Airmen, led by Col. Michael Power, 90th Maintenance Group commander, marched during the parade as one of the dozens of organizations participating in the opening CFD festivities.



The tradition of Airmen marching in the parade has been around for decades, representing the partnership between F.E. Warren and Cheyenne. These CFD events bring both the Cheyenne and military communities together in celebration of their partnership. The celebration includes horse and carriage, buggies, military vehicles, antique cars, and marching formations made up of Airmen from F.E. Warren Air Force Base and other military units from Wyoming and Colorado.



"According to Mr. Robert D. Hanesworth, the first Cheyenne Frontier Days parade occurred in 1898, during the second annual rodeo," said Kyle Brislan, base historian on F.E. Warren Air Force Base. "However, the parades lacked grandeur and in 1925, the Frontier Committee drastically reshaped the parade with its "Evolution of Transportation'' theme, where it presented a variety of horse-drawn carriages. The parade grew every year into what has now become the Grand Parade.”



The parade was met with positive responses, garnering cheers and laughter from those present.



“The parade was wonderful,” said Megan Stillwater, a Cheyenne resident. “I love coming to the parade every year and after last year, where the parade didn’t happen, it was nice to see as many people show up this year.”



Volunteers from multiple squadrons and organizations on F.E. Warren come each year to assist in Cheyenne’s biggest annual event. Each CFD celebration typically includes several parades, a carnival, an air show with an Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration, professional bull riding, concerts, pancake breakfasts held in downtown Cheyenne, and of course - rodeo.

