American and French Bases Celebrate Eid Together at Camp Lemonier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 24, 2021) U.S. Navy Logistics Specialist 1st Class Faycal Diallo, from Cincinnatti, a Muslim Lay Leder on Camp Lemonnier, speaks with civilians, French and U.S. service members during a Eid al-Adha celebration meal at Camp Lemonier, July 24, 2021. Service members hosted the celebration to commemorate the Eid al-Adha holiday observed by Muslims worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Randi Brown)

