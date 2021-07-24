Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American and French Bases Celebrate Eid Together at Camp Lemonier [Image 3 of 5]

    American and French Bases Celebrate Eid Together at Camp Lemonier

    DJIBOUTI

    07.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Randi Brown 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 24, 2021)--Rabbi Philip Lieberman, from Nashville Tenn., speaks with civilians, French and U.S. service members during a Eid al-Adha celebration meal at Camp Lemonier, July 24, 2021. Service members hosted the celebration to commemorate the Eid al-Adha holiday observed by Muslims worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rand Brown)

