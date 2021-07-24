American and French Bases Celebrate Eid Together at Camp Lemonier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 24, 2021) U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William L. Zana, Commanding General, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa, speaks with civilians, French and U.S. service members during a Eid al-Adha celebration meal at Camp Lemonier, July 24, 2021. Service members hosted the celebration to commemorate the Eid al-Adha holiday observed by Muslims worldwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rand Brown)

