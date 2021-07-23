210723-N-UF592-1043 ARABIAN SEA (July 23, 2021) – Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Justin Fallone receives a teeth cleaning from Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Toshi Rozzell aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 23. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.24.2021 11:49 Photo ID: 6748657 VIRIN: 210723-N-UF592-1043 Resolution: 4345x3200 Size: 853.49 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Dental [Image 5 of 5], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.