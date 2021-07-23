Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Dental [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Dental

    ARABIAN SEA

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Seaman Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210723-N-UF592-1012 ARABIAN SEA (July 23, 2021) – Lt. Cmdr. Michael Spoelstra examines Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Cyrus Toledo during a dental examination aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 23. Ronald Reagan is the flagship for Carrier Strike Group 5 and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eric Stanton)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.24.2021 11:49
    Photo ID: 6748653
    VIRIN: 210723-N-UF592-1012
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 680.47 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Dental [Image 5 of 5], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

