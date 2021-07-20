CORAL SEA (July 20, 2021)—Yeoman 1st Class John Stevens operates the Remote Operator Console (ROC) for the MK-38 25mm gun aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) during Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (US Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)
This work, USS Germantown Sailor operates MK-38 [Image 3 of 3], by SN Nicholas Skyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
