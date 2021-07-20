Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Germantown Sailor operates MK-38 [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Germantown Sailor operates MK-38

    CORAL SEA

    07.20.2021

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Skyles 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    CORAL SEA (July 20, 2021)—Yeoman 1st Class John Stevens operates the Remote Operator Console (ROC) for the MK-38 25mm gun aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) during Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (US Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2021
    Date Posted: 07.24.2021 09:50
    Photo ID: 6748574
    VIRIN: 210720-N-IJ902-2015
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: CORAL SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Germantown Sailor operates MK-38 [Image 3 of 3], by SN Nicholas Skyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

