CORAL SEA (July 21, 2021) - The Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) conducts a live fire drill for Talisman Sabre 21. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercisin consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nicholas Skyles)
|07.21.2021
|07.24.2021 09:50
|6748572
|210721-N-IJ902-1213
|5262x3508
|2.56 MB
|CORAL SEA
|3
|0
This work, Germantown CIWS live fire [Image 3 of 3], by SN Nicholas Skyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
