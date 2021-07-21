Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Germantown CIWS live fire [Image 1 of 3]

    Germantown CIWS live fire

    CORAL SEA

    07.21.2021

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Skyles 

    USS Germantown (LSD 42)

    CORAL SEA (July 21, 2021) - The Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) conducts a live fire drill for Talisman Sabre 21. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercisin consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nicholas Skyles)

    Date Taken: 07.21.2021
    Location: CORAL SEA
