CORAL SEA (July 21, 2021) - The Close-In Weapons System (CIWS) aboard USS Germantown (LSD 42) conducts a live fire drill for Talisman Sabre 21. This is the ninth iteration of Talisman Sabre, a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the U.S. involving more than 17,000 participants from seven nations. The month-long multi-domain exercisin consists of a series of training events that reinforce the strong U.S./Australian alliance and demonstrate the U.S. Military's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Nicholas Skyles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2021 Date Posted: 07.24.2021 09:50 Photo ID: 6748572 VIRIN: 210721-N-IJ902-1213 Resolution: 5262x3508 Size: 2.56 MB Location: CORAL SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Germantown CIWS live fire [Image 3 of 3], by SN Nicholas Skyles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.