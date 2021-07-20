USS Germantown vertical Replenishment

CORAL SEA (July 20, 2021)—A Landing Signalmen Enlisted (LSE) directs a SA 330 Puma, attached to USNS Alan Sheppard (T-AKE 3) as it delivers stores to USS Germantown (LSD 42) during a replenishment at sea during Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerts. (US Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Nicholas M. Skyles)

