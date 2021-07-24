Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    McClure awarded Navy Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer Warfare pin [Image 5 of 6]

    McClure awarded Navy Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer Warfare pin

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    07.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 24, 2021) U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Michael Curran, Fleet Supply, Logistics, and Ordnance, U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa/Sixth Fleet, awards Lt.j.g. Webster McClure, from Stafford, Va., the Navy Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer Warfare pin, July 24, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2021
    Date Posted: 07.24.2021 04:14
    Photo ID: 6748417
    VIRIN: 210724-N-AW702-0005
    Resolution: 3177x2132
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: STAFFORD, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McClure awarded Navy Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer Warfare pin [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Navy Supply Corps Officers at Camp Lemonnier
    McClure awarded Navy Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer Warfare pin
    McClure awarded Navy Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer Warfare pin
    McClure awarded Navy Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer Warfare pin
    McClure awarded Navy Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer Warfare pin
    McClure awarded Navy Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer Warfare pin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    6th Fleet
    Camp Lemonnier
    U.S. Navy
    Supply Corps
    U.S. Naval Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT