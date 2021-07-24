CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 23, 2021) U.S. Navy Supply Corps Officers stationed at Camp Lemonnier gather for a group photo with Rear Adm. Michael Curran, Fleet Supply, Logistics, and Ordnance, U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa/Sixth Fleet, July 24, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2021 Date Posted: 07.24.2021 04:14 Photo ID: 6748413 VIRIN: 210724-N-AW702-0001 Resolution: 3873x2160 Size: 3.48 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Supply Corps Officers at Camp Lemonnier [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.