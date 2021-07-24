McClure awarded Navy Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer Warfare pin

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (July 24, 2021) U.S. Navy Sailors gather to see Rear Adm. Michael Curran, Fleet Supply, Logistics, and Ordnance, U.S. Naval Forces Europe/Africa/Sixth Fleet, award Lt.j.g. Webster McClure, from Stafford, Va., the Navy Expeditionary Supply Corps Officer Warfare pin, July 24, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

