Lt. Col. Steve Wilson poses for a photo with his Mongolian counterparts in Iraq in 2004. Wilson was the first liaison to accompany the Mongolian Armed Forces on a deployment during the Global War on Terrorism as part of the state partnership program. The SPP is a program that links a state’s National Guard with the armed forces or equivalent of a partner country in a cooperative, mutually beneficial relationship. (Courtesy photo)
18-year mission with Mongolian counterparts comes to an end
