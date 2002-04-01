Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18-year mission with Mongolian counterparts comes to an end

    CAMP CHARLIE, IRAQ

    01.04.2002

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Lt. Col. Steve Wilson poses for a photo with his Mongolian counterparts in Iraq in 2004. Wilson was the first liaison to accompany the Mongolian Armed Forces on a deployment during the Global War on Terrorism as part of the state partnership program. The SPP is a program that links a state’s National Guard with the armed forces or equivalent of a partner country in a cooperative, mutually beneficial relationship. (Courtesy photo)

